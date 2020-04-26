हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Fake websites offering free internet to collect personal data amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Fake websites offering free internet to collect personal data amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
File photo

New Delhi: As India is busy in containing the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 virus by imposing a nation-wide lockdown till May 3, some people have taken this opportunity to create new fradulent schemes to fleece the unsuspecting citizens.   

Two such fake websites were found that promised to provide 'free internet' to people. These websites would then take important information from the person downloading the page like their names, addresses, phone numbers, and questions about the operator.

Once these details are shared by the unsuspecting citizen, the website can use these details to commit cyber crimes.

Following are the two websites that have been runnign this racket by promising to provide three months of internet. 

* https://telecom.covid19offer.live/

* https://mysafecovid19.com?internet

While one of these two websites has been removed one is still live on the internet. People shoud be aware of such fradulent sites that ask for personal details or one may become a victim of phishing even identity theft.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 20,177 which includes 5,913 cured cases, 1 migrated case and 826 deaths, as per the data by Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 26, 2020) at 5 pm. 

