‘False promises of Kejriwal won’t…’: BJP’s Anurag Thakur attacks AAP ahead of MCD polls

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday, November 26, 2022, attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused its leaders of engaging in corruption and scams.

"All AAP ministers are not only involved in serious allegations of corruption but also jailed. This shows that his (AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal`s) politics is only about corruption, liquor and scams," said Thakur while speaking to ANI during a public rally on Saturday.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "People want to give a clear message to Kejriwal in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election that false promises won`t work."

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December on December 4. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its 12-point manifesto for the MCD elections. The counting of votes for the 250-ward MCD will take place on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader, Satyendar Jain, was arrested and in jail since June in connection to a money laundering case. A video of him getting a full-body massage surfaced on social media recently sparking a controversy about the Minister getting a VIP treatment despite being held for a crime. The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 showed the Minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

Delhi`s Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, was also made the prime accused in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new state excise policy 2021-22.

However, the charge sheet submitted by the CBI in the liquor scam on Friday did not name the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.