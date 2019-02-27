Families of bride and groom clash after chicken replaces mutton in wedding menu

Upset over their demand for mutton curry not being served in a marriage function, relatives of the groom created ruckus at the pandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem in Khammam district in Telangana.

The ruckus started after the groom and his relatives arrived for the marriage function and got agitated after their 'specific demand' of mutton curry was not being served. There was chicken curry instead.

When confronted by the groom's side, the family members of the bride expressed helplessness owing to shortage of money and this led to a ruckus between both sides.

Chairs and tables were flung with guests from both sides resorting to physically assaulting each other. Many of the guests also resorted to using sticks to assault one another. The venue for the marriage ceremony wore a ransacked look even as some present here urged both sides to calm down. Their appeal fell on deaf ears.