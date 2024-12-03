Advertisement
Family Of 7 Killed In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai Landslide, Relatives Stage Protest

A family of seven was killed in a landslide in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai, triggered by Cyclone Fengal's heavy rains.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Family Of 7 Killed In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai Landslide, Relatives Stage Protest Picture source: PTI

A second landslide hit Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Monday afternoon. This came a day after a boulder from an earlier landslide crushed a home, killing seven family members. Grieving relatives of the victims staged a protest on Tuesday morning, mourning their loss. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed condolences and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the bereaved families, attributing the tragedy to heavy rainfall in the Tiruvannamalai district, reported ANI. 

The first landslide occurred on Sunday at 4:30 pm on the lower slopes of Annamalaiyar Hill after heavy rains from Cyclone Fengal hit the district. Rescue operations, assisted by IIT Chennai experts, are underway. However, efforts are hindered by continuous rain and the risk of another boulder dangerously perched uphill. 

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on December 1, bringing wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. It caused extensive damage to roads and electricity networks in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai districts. The disaster has affected around 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore people. Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi recorded over 50 cm of rainfall in a day—matching the average for an entire season. 

That rainfall continued Monday, two days later, with Viluppuram district in northern Tamil Nadu battling unprecedented floods; washed out bridges and overflowing virtually blocked access to villages and residential colonies, as also damaging acres of crops and affecting rail traffic.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

