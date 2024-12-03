Family Of 7 Killed In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai Landslide, Relatives Stage Protest

A second landslide hit Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Monday afternoon. This came a day after a boulder from an earlier landslide crushed a home, killing seven family members. Grieving relatives of the victims staged a protest on Tuesday morning, mourning their loss.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed condolences and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the bereaved families, attributing the tragedy to heavy rainfall in the Tiruvannamalai district, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Relatives of the family of 7 people, who died in a landslide in Tiruvannamalai, hold a protest as they mourn the demise of their relatives. pic.twitter.com/HUUXoR5u7C — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

The first landslide occurred on Sunday at 4:30 pm on the lower slopes of Annamalaiyar Hill after heavy rains from Cyclone Fengal hit the district. Rescue operations, assisted by IIT Chennai experts, are underway. However, efforts are hindered by continuous rain and the risk of another boulder dangerously perched uphill.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on December 1, bringing wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. It caused extensive damage to roads and electricity networks in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai districts. The disaster has affected around 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore people. Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi recorded over 50 cm of rainfall in a day—matching the average for an entire season.

That rainfall continued Monday, two days later, with Viluppuram district in northern Tamil Nadu battling unprecedented floods; washed out bridges and overflowing virtually blocked access to villages and residential colonies, as also damaging acres of crops and affecting rail traffic.