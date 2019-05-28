close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Faridabad thrashing incident

Faridabad: 5 police officers granted bail for thrashing woman in viral video

The video had gone viral on social media after which, two head constables were suspended and three SPOs were terminated from service.

Faridabad: 5 police officers granted bail for thrashing woman in viral video
Representative image

Faridabad: At least 5 police personnel were granted bail by a local court on Tuesday in connection with allegedly thrashing a woman in Faridabad, news agency ANI reports.  

The video had gone viral on social media after which, two head constables Baldev and Rohit of the Haryana Police were suspended and three Special Police Officers (SPOs) Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh were terminated from service. 

Earlier today, Harpal and Dinesh were arrested.

An FIR under various provisions of IPC pertaining to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, was registered against the five police personnel on Monday in Faridabad.

Live TV

The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days after which police got details of the incident verified. 

The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident.

A spokesman of Police Department had said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim. 

Tags:
Faridabad thrashing incidentBail grantedArrest
Next
Story

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in

Must Watch

PT11M30S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day