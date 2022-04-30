हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rape case

Faridabad: Man, accused of raping wife, commits suicide - 'Was upset over 15 lakh demand by in-laws'

Accused Suraj's parents, who had accompanied him to the court, said their son had married the girl who had accused him of rape, but alleged that her parents had begun demanding money from him.

Faridabad: Man, accused of raping wife, commits suicide - &#039;Was upset over 15 lakh demand by in-laws&#039;
The man jumped to death from the sixth floor of a Faridabad court. (Representational)

A 21-year-old rape accused jumped to death from the sixth floor of a Faridabad court building on Saturday after his regular bail plea was heard. Accused Suraj's parents, who had accompanied him to the court, said their son had married the girl who had accused him of rape, but alleged that her parents had begun demanding money from him.

He was upset due to their demand, they added.

Suraj was a native of Ghaziabad and was working at a private firm in Faridabad. On June 15 last year, an FIR was registered against him at Kheri Pul police station and he was arrested a week later. He secured an interim bail on August 11, and on Saturday, he had arrived at the court to attend the hearing of his regular bail plea, police said.

His parents said Suraj looked disturbed as he came out after the hearing. They said they were standing some distance away while Suraj jumped off the court building.

The police rushed him to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. About the demand from the girl's parents, Suraj's father said, First, they asked for Rs 5 lakh and then Rs 10 lakh. Off late, they were asking for Rs 15 lakh and our son was upset due to this.

Suraj's parents, however, said they did not file a complaint against the girl and her parents.

We have not received any complaint from the family of the deceased yet. The dead body will be handover to kin after the post-mortem, inspector Virender Khatri, SHO of central police station, said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rape caseFalse rape casesfalse dowry casesfalse torture casesrape accused suicide
Next
Story

Ambulance service for cows inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.