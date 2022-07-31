Faridabad Students Suicide: A woman who had been married only a few hours was found dead with her body hanging inside the room of a protection house here, police said on Saturday. An MBA student, the woman named Gayatri got married to her college fellow Dinesh in an Arya Samaj temple on Friday. They knew each other for almost three years, they said. Soon after tying the knot, both had moved to court seeking protection.

SHO of Sector 31 police station, Virendra Khatri said that there are separate rooms for men and women in the protection house. So, Dinesh and Gayatri slept in different rooms on Friday night.

A lady cop was also deployed there who found hanging Gayatri's dead body and informed the authorities about the matter, he added. After an investigation by the police and forensic team, the body was sent to BK Hospital for postmortem.

An FIR of murder has been registered against the husband of the deceased on the complaint of the woman's father, police added.