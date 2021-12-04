Farm laws: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's advice to protesting farmers

New Delhi: Days after the Centre agreed and invited farmers’ leaders to hold talks to address MSP and other related demands, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar advised farmers to call off their protest and go back home.

“PM has already withdrawn farm laws and announced to form a committee for discussion on issues like MSP and crop diversification. I think no issue is left now and farmer brothers should end protests and return to their homes,” PTI quoted Tomar as saying.

The minister's statements come after Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday said that the farmers will not stop protesting until all the legal cases against the protesters of farm laws are not withdrawn.

Earlier today, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, held a meeting to nominate five farmers’ leaders for talks with the Centre on farmers’ demand.

A five-member committee consisting of Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale was formed on Saturday to hold negotiations with the government.

Another meeting will be held on December 7 to decide the future course of action.

On November 19, PM Modi announced the repeal of all three controversial farm laws and since then, the bill to revoke the laws has been passed in both the houses of parliament and received President’s assent as well.

Protesting farmers, however, have been arguing that their agitation won’t be called off until the government takes a decision on MSP and withdraws cases filed against the protesters.

