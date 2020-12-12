Farmer union leaders intensify stir against farm laws, to go on hunger strike on Dec 14

New Delhi: The farmers' leaders have announced that they will go on hunger strike at Delhi’s Singhu border on December 14.

The protests which are being held to repeal Centre's farm laws, have been ongoing for 17 days now. Huge crowds of farmers have blocked all highways leading upto Delhi. Since the talks with the government has ended in a deadlock, the farmers are threatening to further intensify their agitation.

The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three laws, “On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border. We want government to take back three Farm bills, we’re not in favour of amendments,” said Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, leader of Sanyukta Kisan Andolan was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Centre wants to thwart our movement, but we will not allow this” Pannu also said as farmers vowed to keep protest against agriculture laws “peaceful”.

The farmers also announced a tractor march for Sunday, December 13 which will begin at 11am from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur and they will block Jaipur-Delhi main road.

While, the government asked the protesting farmers to be vigilant claiming some 'antisocial' as well as 'Leftist and Maoist' elements were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of their agitation.

In response, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait clarified that no anti-national element is roaming along with farmers and has asked the central intelligence agencies to grill such kind of people if they found any.

"Central intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organisation are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We have not found any such person here, if we do we will send them away," the leader said.

The farmers also insisted that they are ready for talks. “If the government wants to hold talks, we are ready. But we will first discuss the repeal of the three legislation,” the farmers said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police increased deployment of personnel and placed more concrete barriers at various border points as farmers have announced that they will intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with plans to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Yumuna Expressway.

