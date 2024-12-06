Farmers Attempt To Break Barricades, Face Teargas As They Push Towards Delhi

Security forces used teargas shells on Friday to disperse a group of protesting farmers from Punjab as they attempted to breach barricades on the Shambhu border while heading towards Delhi. The farmers, part of an ongoing protest, were met with resistance from heavily guarded paramilitary and police personnel stationed at the barricades.

Reports indicate that three to four farmers sustained minor injuries during the standoff, with some attempting to climb over the barricades, which were set up to prevent further movement. The farmers were on their way to Delhi as part of a larger protest against government policies, including demands for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and other agricultural reforms.

Ahead of the march, authorities in Ambala district took preventive measures, suspending mobile internet and bulk messaging services until December 9. District officials also imposed a ban on gatherings of five or more people, and government and private schools were ordered to remain closed for the day. These measures were aimed at curbing the scale of the protest and maintaining order during the demonstration.

Despite these efforts, the first batch of farmers, numbering 101, managed to remove barricades, concrete blocks, and iron nails placed in front of the barrier. The protestors began their march towards Parliament around 1 p.m., continuing their push for demands that also include debt waivers and reinstating the Land Acquisition Act.

The police, however, were quick to advise the farmers to halt their march, citing that they did not have the necessary permissions to proceed. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is present at the protest site, did not participate in the march but continues to support the cause.

In response to the ongoing unrest, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Bhagirath Chaudhary, expressed the Centre's willingness to hold talks. "The government is ready for discussions. If the farmers invite us, we will go to them, but our doors are always open," Chaudhary said. He further emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has been working for the welfare of farmers from 2014 to 2024 and hopes to see them become prosperous.

Farmers have been demanding legal safeguards for MSP, debt relief, pensions for agricultural workers, and the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act. To manage potential disruptions, Haryana Police have increased security around the Ambala-Delhi border, setting up multilayered barricades at the Shambhu border on National Highway 44 and deploying water cannons.

Ambala Superintendent of Police, Surinder Singh Bhoria, reassured the public of adequate security measures. "We have appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order. They have been informed that they must obtain permission from Delhi Police to continue their march. We will allow them to proceed only if they have the required approvals," he said.

Earlier attempts by farmers to march to Delhi on February 13 and 21 were blocked by heavy security at the Punjab-Haryana border. The protests, led by organizations like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, continue to highlight the grievances of the farming community.