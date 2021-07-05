Farmers’ body announces fresh protests, to march to Parliament during monsoon session

New Delhi: Farmers, who have been protesting three new agricultural laws enacted last year, said on Sunday (July 4, 2021) that they will intensify their protest. The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to tale their demonstration to the Capital and protest outside Parliament during the entire duration of the upcoming monsoon session.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in a press release, said that it will send a letter to opposition parties on July 17 to ensure that the Parliament’s monsoon session is used to support the farmers’ struggle.

SKM also added that five members from each organisation and at least 200 protestors will demonstrate outside Parliament every day.

Earlier, SKM had already decided to stage country-wide protests between 10 am and 12 noon on July 8, 2021 over the increasing costs of essential commodities like diesel and cooking gas in the country.

In December 2020, when the Centre conducted eleven rounds of formal talks with Samyukt Kisan Morcha representatives, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were part of the dialogue exchange. The Ministers have been stating that the government is ready for talks, provided that the farmers are ready to discuss provisions that they have problems with. The Ministers are also stating that the government will not repeal the 3 farm laws. Farmers have stated why amendments will not work.

The farmers’ body is claiming that the farm laws have been brought in unconstitutionally and undemocratically.

All of this is unacceptable, and therefore, farmers are firm on their repeal demand. On the other hand, the government has so far not given a single reason as to why these laws cannot and should not be repealed, SKM said in its press release said.

"We can only conclude that an elected government in the world’s largest democracy is playing ego-games with the largest section of its citizens, farmers. And is preferring to choose the interests of crony capitalists over the ‘annadaatas’ of the country," the release added.

The release said local support has been strong and consistent for the farmers’ movement at all borders. There is a large tractor convoy being planned from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. More farmers are reaching the protest sites, just as more material supplies are being donated by local communities.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV