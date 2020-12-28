Farmers' protest against agri laws enters day 33

NEW DELHI: Farmers protest against the three central contentious agricultural laws entered day 33 on Monday (December 28) as the government and farmers' union leaders prepare for the sixth round of talks on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the protesting farmer unions had decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They have also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping. The protests have also led to traffic congestion, forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the protest site at Singhu border for the second time and appealed to the Centre to scrap the contentious laws, but the BJP said he can fix a date and place of his choice where the benefits of the legislation could be explained to him.

A lawyer from Punjab allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday a few kilometres from the site of a farmers' protest at Tikri border and police are trying to verify a purported suicide note in which he said he was sacrificing his life in support of the farmers' agitation.