Farmers' Protest: Bharat Bandh Today, From Traffic Advisory To Updates About Agitation- Check Details Here

With the farmers hitting the roads again, there has been chaos on the roads with the security forces erecting barriers to stop their cavalcade. On the one hand, protestors are not ready to back out on their demands, the central government is trying to find a mutually acceptable solution. The third meeting between the government and farmer representatives that commenced at 8:30 PM yesterday concluded around 1:30 AM, lasting approximately five hours. Union Minister Arjun Munda stated that a positive atmosphere prevailed during the discussions between the government and farmer organizations. Comprehensive discussions were held on the issues raised by the farmer organizations. The next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, and efforts will be made to seek a peaceful resolution. "Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," Munda said.

During the talks, farmer leaders were not willing to accept anything below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), leading to a lack of consensus in the meeting. Farmer leaders informed the ministers that tear gas shells were being fired at protesters, and internet services were shut down at the Delhi border. Social media accounts of farmers were also suspended. The issue of pollution caused by burning crop residue was raised, and farmers emphasized not putting restrictions on burning stubble. Ministers Peeyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai carefully listened to their concerns and appealed to end the agitation, but the farmer leaders refused to step back until a written guarantee on MSP was provided.

'Gramin Bharat Bandh' By Protesters

Meanwhile, farmer organizations have called for a 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' (Rural India Shutdown) today, i.e., Friday. This bandh will be in effect from 6 AM to 4 PM. Alerts have been issued in Haryana regarding the protesters, and internet bans already in place in seven districts have been extended. Before Bharat Bandh, Section 144 was imposed in Noida as well.

The Indian Farmers Union, led by Rakesh Tikait, has also expressed support for this rural shutdown. Rakesh Tikait said they have discussed the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' and appealed to farmers not to go to their fields on Friday. This would send a strong message. Tikait mentioned that this is a new ideology for the protest, a new approach where highways won't be blocked, and meetings will continue, deciding the course of action.

Noida Police Advisory

In anticipation of Bharat Bandh, the Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory. According to the advisory by DCP Traffic Anil Yadav, on February 16, stringent checking will be conducted by placing barriers at all borders connecting Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi. This may lead to increased pressure on routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, and diversion will be implemented as needed.

Delhi Police Also Appeals to the Public

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has urged people to check the traffic conditions before leaving their homes if they are travelling from Delhi to Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal. According to Delhi Police, intensive checking of all vehicles will take place on Friday at all areas near the Haryana and UP borders. Due to this, traffic jams may occur in various locations. Therefore, people are advised to leave early and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.