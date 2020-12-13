Farmers protest: Delhi-UP border reopens after 12 days; BKU threatens to block Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

New Delhi: The protesting farmers opened the Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) for traffic on Saturday (December 12) after a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The border had been closed for 12 days by the farmers as a form of protest against the three new farm bills.

As per sources, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present during the meeting. The farmers presented 18 demands in front of the Union Defence Minister, the major being establishing a Farmers Commission. The demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) was missing from the list.

On the other hand, the Punjab unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has threatened to close the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Sunday (December 13). If the farmers block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, then the northern states will lose contact with the western and southern states. This can disrupt the supply of ration and other essential food items from the regions.

Earlier, the BKU had warned of shutting down the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Saturday (December 12) but the farmers did not pay heed to the call given by BKU leaders.

Meanwhile, the protesters also freed many toll plazas yesterday (December 12). A tussle occurred between the police and farmers on Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Aligarh highway in Khandauli, Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested many protesters, while some farmer leaders were placed under house arrest. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the toll plaza and the highway to maintain law and order.

