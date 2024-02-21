Farmers’ Protest: Farm Leaders Urge Govt To Allow Delhi March; Centre Appeals For Dialogue

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher today said that the Prime Minister's duty is to safeguard the constitution and it's their right to hold peaceful protests. Speaking to ANI before the 'Delhi Chalo' march, Pandher stressed the need for decisive action, expressing dissatisfaction with the minimal offerings from the central government. The farmers will try to enter Delhi today after they rejected the government's MSP proposal for five years.

Demands For Acceptance And Access To Delhi

Pandher urged the Prime Minister to step forward and meet their demands, insisting that the farmers should be allowed to march to Delhi. He further said that Rs 1.2 lakh crore, or Rs 2 lakh crore, is not a big amount for the government. Adding to his sentiments, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal clarified that their intention is not to instigate chaos. Dallewal slammed the government for the placement of barricades, saying that it is not right to put up such huge barricades just to stop them from entering the national capital. Assuring that they do not want any violence, he said that if the government extends its hand, we will certainly support.

Arjun Munda Appeals For Dialogue

Reacting to the farmers' rejection of the government's proposal, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India, Arjun Munda said that the government's intent is to do good. Munda welcomed constructive opinions saying, “We always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation.” He highlighted that a solution will crop up only through conversation.

Talks With Farmers

During the fourth round of talks on Sunday, protesting farmer leaders engaged with three Union Ministers, including Commerce and Agriculture Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The meeting also involved Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other farmer leaders. The meeting lasted for about six hours where the government proposed a five-year purchase proposal for certain crops which was ultimately rejected by the farmers.