Farmers protest

Haryana police issue notice to farmers building 'pucca' houses at Singhu border

The Haryana police in Sonipat district halted construction work of 'pucca' houses being built by farmers on Singhu border, two FIRs have been filed against the farmers at the Kundli police station on Friday (March 12, 2021). 

Haryana police issue notice to farmers building &#039;pucca&#039; houses at Singhu border

Sonipat: The Haryana police in Sonipat district halted construction work of 'pucca' houses being built by farmers on Singhu border, two FIRs have been filed against the farmers at the Kundli police station on Friday (March 12, 2021). 

The construction work was halted after complaint filed by NHAI and Kundli municipality officials. As per police, two different complaints were filed from different departments.

Construction of the houses has been stopped for the time being.

Meanwhile, the farmers protest at the borders of the national capital has entered 106th day, they have started building 'pucca' houses (permanent structures made of bricks) at the Singhu border as the summer season approaches.

Karamjit Singh, who looks after the media cell of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), told IANS that farmer leaders from Punjab held a meeting on Friday and discussed constructing 'pucca' houses at Singhu border. 

"On Friday, farmer leaders from Punjab discussed constructing 'pucca' houses at Singhu border. The meeting revolved around ways to protect farmers at the border from the scorching summer. There are four houses in all being built at the border, but their number is likely to increase. All these houses will be two-storeyed," he was quoted as saying.

For building these brick houses masons have been called all the way from Punjab.

