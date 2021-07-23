Farmers protest: Punjab CM slams Meenakshi Lekhi for 'hooligans, not farmers' comment, BJP leader apologises, says remark 'misinterpreted'

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh sought resignation of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi after her comment on farmers calling them 'hooligans' during a press conference. Punjab CM criticised the BJP leader for using derogatory language against the farmers. Lekhi was responding to media reports of an attack on a journalist at the farmer's protest in Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

In an official statement Singh said, "Lekhi had no right to “defame” the farmers in such a manner. The BJP had no right to condemn the farmers in such an outrageous manner over the incident." Singh stated the assault on journalist was deplorable and action should be taken against the guilty, however, the Union minister’s reaction was totally uncalled for and provocative.

He blasted the Centre for its continuous efforts to suppress every single voice that dared to speak against the central farm laws for the past nearly eight months. "Given the ruling party’s alleged brazen attempts to stifle all voices of dissent and protest, the fact that it had failed to break the spirit of the farmers was clearly ranking."

Meanwhile, Lekhi apologised for her remarks stating that her statement was "misinterpreted". "My words have been distorted, if it has hurt farmers or any anyone else, then I apologize and take back my words," she told ANI.

The protesting farmers union started a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. The farmers have been staging a protest for more than eight months against the Centre's three farm bills.

