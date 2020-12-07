Farmers' protest: See roads that are closed, open at Delhi's border

Amid the massive farmers’ protests in and around Delhi against three new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory suggesting people to avoid some routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement that four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh are closed for traffic. NH 44 will also remain closed and traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK Road, NH44”, tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic Police also informed commuters about Delhi-Haryana borders that will remain open for the commuters. “Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders”, it tweeted.

"Farmers sitting on Chilla border road have blocked Noida to Delhi. We have diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, so the public should not face any inconvenience. We have diverted traffic to two-three different points, which are our inter-state border points," Love Kumar, Additional CP (Law and Order), Noida told news agency ANI.

Check the list of routes which you should avoid on Monday:

- Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

- Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. Commuters are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

- The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. Those coming to Delhi can take Apsara/ Bhopra/DND and avoid NH 24.

- Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

- Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.