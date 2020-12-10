हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Farmers' protests: Due to agitation, several trains to be cancelled and diverted; check details

If you are planning to travel by train for North India, especially Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, then this is very important for you.

Farmers&#039; protests: Due to agitation, several trains to be cancelled and diverted; check details
Play

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday cancelled as well as diverted many trains in northern India due to the farmers' protests. The Northern Railway spokesperson said, "Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, several trains shall remain cancelled/short terminated/short originate/diverted."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points for almost two weeks seeking a repeal of the new laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

Farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws on Thursday said they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met and will announce the date soon. Addressing reporters at the Singhu border where they have been protesting for almost two weeks to demand a rollback of the law, the farmer unions also reiterated that they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways leading to the national capital.

"We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon," farmer leader Boota Singh said at the press conference. "Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, Central govt does not have the right to make laws on it," added Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader.

A) CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

02379 Sealdah - Amritsar express special train  JCO 11.12.20 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 02380 Amritsar – Sealdah special train JCO 13.12.20 will also remain cancelled.

05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train  JCO 11.12.20 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar – Dibrugarh special train JCO 13.12.20 will also remain cancelled.

B) SHORT TERMINATION/ SHORT ORIGINATION OF TRAINS:-
 
02715 Nanded- Amritsar exp JCO 11.12.20 will be short terminated at NewDelhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded exp. JCO 13.12.20 will short originate from NewDelhi and remain partially cancelled between NewDelhi-Amritsar-NewDelhi.

02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar exp JCO 11.12.20 will be short terminated at Chandigarh, Consequently, the 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus exp. JCO  13.12.20 will short originate from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between  Chandigarh-Amritsar- Chandigarh.

04652 Amritsar- Jaynagar exp JCO 11.12.20 will short originate from Ambala. Consequently, the 04651Jaynagar – Amritsar exp. JCO 13.12.20 will short originate from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

08237 Korba - Amritsar exp JCO 11.12.20 will be short terminated at  Ambala. Consequently, the 08238 Amritsar- Korba exp. JCO 13.12.20 will short originate from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.
 
C) Diversion of trains:
 
02903  Mumbai Central- Amritsar  express special JCO 09.12.20 will be diverted to run via   Beas- Tarntaran-Amritsar

02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express special JCO 10.12.20 will be diverted to run via  Amritsar- Tarntaran- Beas.

04649 / 73 Jaynagar – Amritsar express special JCO 09.12.20 will be diverted to run via   Beas-Tarntaran -  Amritsar.

The 04650 /74 Amritsar- Jaynagar express special JCO 10.12.20 will be diverted to run via  Amritsar- Tarntaran- Beas.

