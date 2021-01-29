हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest

Farmers protests live: Violence at Singhu border, 'locals' clash with agitators

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Farmers protests live: Violence at Singhu border, &#039;locals&#039; clash with agitators

Violence broke out at the Singhu border protest site after large groups of people claiming to be locals reached there to vacate the area, leading to a clash between them and agitating farmers and prompting police to resort to baton charge and use tear gas shells. 

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

Here are the live updates:

4.35 pm: SHO Alipur, Delhi intervened between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against happenings on Republic Day and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months. SHO suffered grievous injuries on his hand: Delhi Police

4.20 pm: A group of people gather at Tikri border demanding that the area be vacated.

4.10 pm: Watch--A group claiming to be locals gather at Singhu border demanding that the area be evacuated. 

4 pm: The locals demanded that the farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them. Both sides also pelted stones at each other.

3.45 pm: The protestors at the Singhu border, much of which is barred for entry from outside, were coming out in numbers to resist the locals. However, they were promptly stopped by farmer union volunteers which helped the situation from turning ugly. "They are not locals but hired goons. They were throwing stones, petrol bombs at us. They attempted to burn down our trolleys also. We are here to resist them. We won't leave the place," said Harkirat Mann Beniwal, 21, from Punjab's Khana district.

3.30 pm: Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, adding that some people were also wounded. The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestAgriculture lawsfarmers protestsFarmer protestsfarmer leaders
Next
Story

Union Budget: MPs to be served food from this 5-star hotel on Feb 1, check out menu and prices
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Union Budget 2021: Attempt to create a ruckus during the President's address