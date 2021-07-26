हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Make in India

Farmers' protests: Shoe-making industry in Haryana's Bahadurgarh badly hit due to stir

Due to the farmers' movement that kickstarted on November 26, 2020, the production of the non-leather shoe industry of Bahadurgarh was adversely impacted, leading to the sales of the product decreasing to 10 per cent. Moreover, the transportation cost saw a massive hike of up to 4 times.

Representational Image

New Delhi: According to the statistics shared by the Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries given by the Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries in 2006, more than 80% of China-made non-leather shoes were sold in the Indian markets. However, by the year 2020, the number was reduced to only 2%.

However, due to the farmers' movement that kickstarted on November 26, 2020, the production of the non-leather shoe industry of Bahadurgarh was adversely impacted, leading to the sales of the product to decrease to 10 per cent. Moreover, the transportation cost saw a massive hike of up to 4 times.

Finished goods, which earlier used to get transported to Delhi in 1-2 hours, has been arriving in Delhi in more than 8-9 hours now, due to roads being blocked by the protesting farmers. 

In such a situation, the Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries estimated that due to this reduced production caused first due to the COVID pandemic and farmers protest, the Indian non-leather shoe market is most likely again go into control of China again.

 

Tags:
Make in IndiaBahadurgarhIndian Footwear Industriesnon-leather shoesFarmers protestDelhi borderBahadurgarh shoes industry
