Farmers Suspend March To Delhi For Day After Tear Gas Clashes At Shambhu Border | 10 Points

Protesting farmers on Friday were forced to suspend their planned foot march to Delhi, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, following clashes with Haryana security forces at the Punjab-Haryana border. The march, initiated by 101 farmers from the Shambhu border protest site, was halted after tear gas shells were used to disperse them, leaving several farmers injured. The day's events highlighted the ongoing tension between farmers and state authorities, as they press the government for legal protections and compensation related to agricultural issues.

Here are latest developments explained in 10 points:

1. March Suspended After Clashes

Earlier on Friday, a 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers began their march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border, but their progress was halted when they encountered multilayered barricades erected by Haryana security forces. Despite their resolve to move forward, the farmers were met with aggressive tactics from the police.

2. Tear Gas and Injuries

As the group approached the barricades, security personnel fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, forcing them to retreat. Several farmers sustained injuries in the process, with some covering their eyes and mouths and using wet jute bags to shield themselves from the thick smoke. According to farmer leaders, five to six farmers were injured due to the tear gas shelling.

3. Attempts to Cross Barricades

Despite the tear gas, many farmers tried to push through the first layer of barricades. Some were seen uprooting iron nails and cutting through barbed wire to clear their path. The determination was evident as they chanted "Satnam Waheguru" and held up their union flags in defiance of the security measures.

4. Protesters Defy Security Measures

The protestors’ efforts to break through intensified when some farmers attempted to move an iron mesh placed over a bridge on the Ghaggar River, where security forces had set up their positions. One protester even climbed onto the roof of a tin shed to make a statement, but was quickly forced to descend by the authorities.

5. Water Cannons Deployed

In addition to tear gas, the Haryana Police also deployed water cannon vehicles at the Shambhu border to deter the advancing farmers. These additional security measures underscored the seriousness with which the authorities were trying to manage the situation.

5. Prohibitory Orders in Ambala

The Ambala district administration enforced a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prevents the assembly of five or more people. As a result, the farmers were urged to return to their protest site. This move was part of a broader effort by the authorities to control the situation.

6. Following the clashes, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the suspension of the march for the day. He confirmed that the injured farmers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Pandher explained, "We have called back the 'jatha' for today in view of the injuries suffered by a few farmers."

7. Pandher also indicated that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would hold a meeting to decide the next steps in their ongoing protest. The farmers have been staging protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13, demanding a legal guarantee for MSP and other key reforms.

8. In an effort to curb the spread of information and manage public gatherings, the Haryana government imposed a suspension on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district, effective until December 9. The affected villages include Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, and others.

9. The farmers’ demands extend beyond MSP guarantees. They have also been seeking debt waivers for farmers, pensions for farm laborers, a freeze on electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and compensation for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They have also called for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the previous 2020-21 agitation.

10. The march's suspension does not mark the end of the farmers' fight. With their demands still unmet, the farmers' unions continue to rally support, believing that their cause is just and must be heard by the government. Their resolve remains unbroken, and future protests and actions are expected as the farmers aim to secure their rights and ensure justice for their community.