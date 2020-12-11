हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12; over 2,000 police personnel deployed along NH-48

A farmers' union chief announced that they will stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of BJP leaders, and block toll plazas on December 14.

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on Saturday (December 12). 

While talking to the media on Friday (December 11), Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers' union chief also announced that they will stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and block toll plazas on December 14. He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers 'vulnerable to corporate greed'.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at various points along NH-48 on December 12 to ensure law and order is maintained and there is no disruption to traffic movement. The District Magistrate of Gurugram Amit Khatri has appointed 68 Duty Magistrates at multiple locations in the district. Police officials have been asked to intensify patrolling in all the sensitive locations, especially in border areas and Kherki Daula toll plaza so as to prevent any untoward incident.

Farmers have also planned state/local level actions (protests) on December 14, 2020.

The farmers' group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

