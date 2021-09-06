Farmers to protest against lathicharge in Karnal on September 7, Haryana Police tightens security arrangements

New Delhi: The Haryana Police has tightened its security arrangements in view of the call for gherao of Karnal Mini Secretariat on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) made by several farmers' organisations to protest against lathicharge. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems.

IGP Karnal Range and all district Superintendents of Police (Karnal Range) have been directed to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and peace in Karnal and adjoining districts.

"All measures would be taken to contain any kind of untoward incidents and safety of citizens," Virk said.

He added that DGP Haryana PK Agrawal himself reviewed the preparedness of the police for the proposed farmers protest in a meeting held with Karnal Range IGP and SPs on September 4.

"Police are fully alert over the gherao call and all security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. In addition to making all arrangements, close coordination is also being maintained with civil administration for handling the law and order situation," he said.

This is to be noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathicharge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Meanwhile, the ML Khattar-led government has ordered a suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal district to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media. The mobile internet services in Karnal district have been suspended from 12:30 pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight. The district administration has also issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions.

According to a Haryana police advisory, main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may also see some traffic disruptions in the Karnal district on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV