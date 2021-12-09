Farmers to vacate Delhi protest sites on December 11

New Delhi: After over a year, farmers will end their protest against the controversial farm laws and MSP issue and vacate the border sides in Delhi on December 11, announced farmers’ leader Darshan Pal Singh on Thursday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni further said that the farmers will resume their agitation if their demands are not met.

A review meeting on the matter will be held on January 15.

“We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation,” ANI quoted Charuni as saying.

Meanwhile, farmers’ leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced that the protesters will carry out a ‘victory march’ to their homes on December 11 to celebrate the end of the struggle and celebrate the repeal of all the farm laws.

The announcement came after the Centre in a letter to protesting farmers promised of forming a committee on MSP and other demands like withdrawal of criminal cases against farm protesters.

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads pic.twitter.com/CpIEJGFY4p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of all the three contentious farm laws that triggered the farmers’ protest at various border sites in the national capital.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was later tabled and passed in both the houses of the parliament.

