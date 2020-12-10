Farmers try to intimidate policemen with stunts on a tractor - Watch

Muzaffarnagar: During the farmers agitation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, some locals were seen using a tractor and performing deadly stunts to intimidate the policemen.

The stunt video has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, several persons are seen aboard the tractor while the policemen are standing around it. The tractor trolley jolts into action and moves back and forth at high speed on the road.

The scared policemen are seen running away even as they try to stop the person riding the tractor from getting away.

Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered at the Titawi police station area of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against unknown persons.

The complaint was filed on the directions of SSP Abhishek Yadav. The incident occured at the site where hundreds of farmers have been sitting on a demonstration agianst the Centre's three farm laws.

A case filed against unknown people and the police is further investigating the matter.

Notably, the farmers have been staging a demonstrating for neary a fortnight over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

On Wednesday, the farmer leaders' union rejected the government's proposal to amend the three contentious farm laws, and announced that they will intensify the stir. According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters.

They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.

