Farmers won't leave protest sites before discussion on MSP, other issues: Rakesh Tikait

Kaushambi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said farmers will not leave the protest site unless a discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues are held.

"The government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before any discussion on MSP including other issues," Tikait told mediapersons.

Asked about the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, the BKU leader said, "It is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending."

The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha within minutes of introduction on Monday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 shortly afternoon on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Opposition sought a debate on the bill and came to the well of the House raising slogans and banners.

Speaker Om Birla said that he was ready for the debate provided there is order in the House. As the opposition continued the protests, the Speaker announced the passage of the bill after voice vote. He then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. He also urged the Opposition to allow the passage of the bill without any "ruckus and disturbance" in the Upper House. "We want to give a message to the farmers across the country," he said.

Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests. The three `Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021` was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter session of Parliament that began from Monday is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

