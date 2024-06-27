Advertisement
Farooq Abdullah Urges Balanced Approach for Amarnath Yatra Security Amid Public Concerns

Dr. Farooq Abdullah emphasizes balanced security measures for the Amarnath Yatra, urging the government to ensure Yatris' safety while minimizing disruption to public services and tourism in Kashmir.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah Urges Balanced Approach for Amarnath Yatra Security Amid Public Concerns

On Thursday, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, implored the government to implement robust measures to ensure the safety and security of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris this year.

Highlighting the critical need for security, Dr. Farooq emphasized that it should not come at the expense of the public. "The stakes are high. The government must ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

While security for the Yatris is crucial, it shouldn't inconvenience the public. There is a pressing need to strike a balance so that security measures don't disrupt normal public transportation and emergency services. The issue of restrictions on civilian vehicles along the Amarnath Yatra routes should be addressed, as it is impacting tourism in the Kashmir Valley, especially during the peak season currently underway.

"Let's ensure both the pilgrims and local businesses can thrive during this sacred time," he said.

Dr. Abdullah also advocated for the implementation of well-coordinated strategies to effectively handle the anticipated surge in pilgrims, including traffic control, parking arrangements, emergency response protocols, sufficient medical facilities, and disaster management plans to address any health-related issues or emergencies that may arise during the pilgrimage.

Highlighting the critical need to prioritize the safety and well-being of pilgrims, Dr. Farooq urged the government to implement comprehensive emergency and safety measures for Yatris to prevent a repeat of last year's tragic incident, where several Yatris lost their lives due to a flash flood caused by a cloudburst near the Amarnath Cave shrine.

