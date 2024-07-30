National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, while commenting on reports of trained Pakistani commandos infiltrating and launching attacks in the Union Territory, stated that "Pakistan is sending highly trained terrorists, which may result in a rapid escalation of tension, as India won’t tolerate these consistent terrorist attacks." Farooq Abdullah said that he and his party have always worked for peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but the situation nowadays seems to be turning violent.

He expressed concern that if the current trend continues in Jammu and Kashmir, the people of this country will not want the government to remain silent. In such a case, when the Government of India responds to these attacks launched by Pakistani-trained terrorists, the situation could become even more volatile.

Abdullah further said that he hopes good sense prevails in Pakistan and that they cease such acts, allowing peace to return to Jammu and Kashmir; otherwise, the people of the Union Territory may face a difficult time ahead.

Regarding the upcoming all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir-based political parties, excluding the BJP, Farooq Abdullah mentioned that preparations are underway for the meeting, and they will soon decide on a date for it to be held in August.