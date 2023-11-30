The Leather Industry's Environmental Impact: A Stark Reality

India, the second-largest leather product exporter, boasts a rich tradition of craftsmanship. However, the dark side of this flourishing industry reveals a startling truth: every year, over 220 crore animals worldwide are sacrificed to meet the demand for leather goods. In India alone, 80 crore animals face brutal slaughter in the name of fashion, equating to approximately 15 lives extinguished every second.

According to a report by the United Nations Agriculture and Food Organisation, leather production, especially from buffaloes, contributes significantly to deforestation, water scarcity, and global warming. For those of you who are unaware, leather hide comes mostly from buffaloes. Their skin is processed in multiple ways to create the final product that you can buy from a store. It is one of the cruellest raw materials in the fashion industry and one of the largest contributors to global warming. The cattle required to meet the need for the leather and the meat industry, requires land to graze, thousands of gallons of water and tremendous amounts of food so they can grow to the required size. All these resources are no longer easily and readily available. Therefore, across the world, entire forests are being cut down, to clear land for livestock farming.The environmental toll of livestock farming, coupled with the toxic tanning process, leaves an indelible mark on our planet.

The Hidden Victims: Beyond Cows

Contrary to popular belief, leather is not exclusively derived from cows. A variety of animals, including pigs, goats, sheep, crocodiles, snakes, dog, cat and even domestic pets, fall victim to the leather industry. The process of tanning, designed to preserve the animal hides, involves the use of harsh chemicals that pose threats to both humans and the environment.

RIJAC acknowledges this grim reality and takes a stand against the needless sacrifice of countless lives. The brand promotes a compassionate alternative to traditional leather, addressing the environmental and ethical concerns associated with animal leather.

Vegan Leather: A Sustainable and Compassionate Choice

As the founder of RIJAC, Jaideep Prajapati advocates for vegan leather as a responsible and forward-thinking choice. Vegan leather not only offers a cruelty-free alternative but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with traditional leather production.

According to a comparison by Sustamize, vegan leather generates considerably lower greenhouse gas emissions, ranging from 7 to 15.8 kg CO2e/m2, in contrast to the approximately 110 kg CO2e/m2 emitted by cow leather. The environmental benefits extend beyond emissions, with vegan leather promoting sustainability and ethical practices throughout its supply chain.

RIJAC: Pioneering the Future of Fashion

RIJAC is at the forefront of the vegan leather revolution, creating products that align with the values of eco-conscious consumers. With the vegan leather industry experiencing rapid growth, currently valued at 67.6 million US dollars and boasting a 7.4% CAGR, it is evident that consumers are increasingly embracing sustainable alternatives.

Jaideep Prajapati urges India to actively participate in this global shift towards ethical and sustainable fashion. He envisions a future where the country competes on a level playing field, offering fair opportunities to industries that prioritise environmental responsibility. Vegan leather bags do really have stylish designs and the quality is better than you are dreaming of. As a brand RIJAC, we give a 2-year stitching warranty on every bag.

Unite for a better world: Opt for vegan leather to actively participate in saving lives

In conclusion, RIJAC invites you to be a part of the solution. By choosing vegan leather, you contribute to the reduction of animal cruelty, deforestation, and greenhouse gas emissions. Jaideep Prajapati extends an opportunity to make a difference—to save the lives of 15 animals every second. Embrace the revolution, choose RIJAC, and be a part of a fashion industry that values compassion, sustainability, and a brighter future for generations to come.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)