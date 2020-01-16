FASTag rules relaxed for 65 NHAI toll plazas with high cash transactions

New Delhi: The government has relaxed norms for declaration of FASTag fee lanes for 30 days from Wednesday (January 15) at the identified 65 high cash transactions fee plazas of NHAI. These plazas have been allowed to convert up to 25 per cent of all fee lanes to hybrid (cash plus FASTag) lanes during this time.

The move comes in the wake of NHAI raising concerns regarding high cash transactions on its 65 identified fee plazas.

NHAI has pointed out that most of the fee plazas are functioning with one hybrid lane on each side, while efforts are being made to bring more fee plazas within the ambit, as the said identified fee plazas were facing heavy traffic rush on the hybrid lanes.

With a view to save the citizens from inconvenience, the Ministry has decided that depending on the traffic pile-up at these 65 fee plazas, not more than 25 per cent FASTag lanes of Fee Plaza may be temporarily converted to hybrid lanes.

This is to be considered and decided on a case to case basis, not below the level of the RO concerned.

In a directive issued to NHAI, the Ministry has said that daily evaluation of such cases is made to take necessary corrective action, and a summary report on a daily basis be sent to the Ministry.

The Ministry has further asked NHAI to ensure that the least possible number of the declared FASTag lane of Fee Plaza be converted into the hybrid lanes temporarily and further that at least 75 per cent lanes of these 65 fee plaza remain declared and operational as ‘FASTag lane of Fee Plaza’ in order to incentivize the vehicles carrying FASTag.

The Ministry has emphasized that this temporary measure is to be adopted for 30 days only for such 65 fee plazas to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic so that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.

NHAI will take necessary measures within this time to ensure smooth flow of traffic through the fee plazas, and ensure declaring “FASTag lane of Fee Plaza” for all the lanes within this period.

List of 65 fee plazas of NHAI with relaxation of 30 days w.e.f. 15th January 2020

S.no. PLAZA NAME RO PIU

1. Sadahalli Bangalore Bangalore

2. Vadodara Gandhinagar Ahmedabad

3. Boriach Gandhinagar Surat

4. Gharonda Toll Plaza Chandigarh Ambala

5. Electronic City Elevated: 1) Bangalore Up Ramp @ chainage KM 18/000 Bangalore Ramnagara

6. Bhagwada Gandhinagar Surat

7. Ladowal Toll Plaza Chandigarh Ambala

8. Bharthana/ Karjan Gandhinagar Bharuch

9. Khaniwade Gandhinagar Surat

10. Chandimandir Toll Plaza Chandigarh Chandigarh

11. Choriyasi Gandhinagar Surat

12. Jaladhulagori toll plaza Kolkata Kolkata

13. Charoti Gandhinagar Surat

14. Sambhu Toll Plaza Chandigarh Ambala

15. L&T PANIPAT Chandigarh Ambala

16. Rajchandrapur Toll Plaza Kolkata Kolkata

17. Khed-Shivapur Mumbai Pune

18. Khedki Daula Delhi Gurgaon

19. dapar Chandigarh Mohali

20. Krishnagiri Chennai Krishnagiri

21. Taswade Mumbai Kolhapur

22. Kumbalam Kerala Coachin

23. Narmada Bridge Gandhinagar Bharuch

24. Towards Bangalore Km.26.075 Bangalore Bangalore

25. Vikravandi Chennai Villupuram

26. Palliyekarra Kerala Palakkad

27. Ring Road Gandhinagar Ahmedabad

28. beharmpur Chandigarh Mohali

29. Kini Mumbai Kolhapur

30. Omallur Chennai Salem

31. Sengurichi Madurai Trichy

32. Ahmedpur Lucknow - East Lucknow

33. Anewadi Mumbai Pune

34. Brijghat Lucknow - West Moradabad

35. Samayapuram Madurai Trichy

36. Doddakarernahalli (Nelamangala Toll) Karekal Cross Bangalore Hassan

37. Kaniyur Chennai Coimbatore

38. Pantagi Hyderabad Hyderabad

39. Dankuni Kolkata Durgapur

40. Ahmedabad Gandhinagar Ahmedabad

41. Vijayamangalam Chennai Salem

42. Nawabganj Lucknow - East Lucknow

43. Towards Nelamangala Km.14.875 Bangalore Bangalore

44. Manguli Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar

45. Palayam Chennai Salem

46. Raikal Hyderabad Hyderabad

47. Dhareri Jattan Chandigarh Mohali

48. Paranur Chennai Kancheepuram

49. Thirumandurai Madurai Trichy

50. Moratandi Chennai Villupuram

51. Attibele Grade section Toll Plaza at km 32/700 Bangalore Ramnagara

52. Kodai Madurai Madurai

53. Vaiguntham Chennai Salem

54. Negadiya Jaipur Udaipur

55. Karabylu(Bellur Toll) Bangalore Hassan

56. Gegal Jaipur Ajmer

57. Anand Gandhinagar Ahmedabad

58. Ronahi Lucknow - East Lucknow

59. Barajod (earlier Sikandara ) Lucknow - West Kanpur

60. Bharudi Gandhinagar Rajkot

61. Kishangarh Jaipur Jaipur

62. Vasad Gandhinagar Ahmedabad

63. Borkhedi Nagpur Nagpur

64. Hoskote Bangalore Bangalore

65. Samakhiyali Gandhinagar Gandhidham

FASTag can be be purchased from over 28,500 Point-of-Sale locations set up by various banks and IHMCL/NHAI which includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches, selected petrol pumps, etc.

For retail segment (car/jeep/van) FASTag may be purchased online on Amazon and by visiting websites of different member banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank, IDFC First bank, etc, according to the statement. It is also available at over 12,000 banks branches of prominent private sector banks like ICICI bank, Axis bank, HDFC bank, etc.

For a detail list of member banks, one can visit www.ihmcl.com. To search for the nearest point-of-sale locations, one may download My FASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH Helpline number.

For the recharge facility, NHAI/IHMCL has developed UPI recharge facility via My FASTag App. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting the respective bank’s portal through net-banking, credit/debit card, UPI and other popular means of payment.