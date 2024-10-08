Fatehabad vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Duda Ram Bishnoi Balwan Singh Daulatpuria total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result
Fatehabad vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Assembly elections will be held in October this year. Voting will take place on October 5 and results of the Fatehabad Assembly election will be declared on October 8, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcement.
Fatehabad Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Details: Assembly elections will be held in October this year. Voting will take place on October 5 and results of the Fatehabad Assembly election will be declared on October 8, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcement.
Fatehabad Haryana Assembly Election 2024:
Voting Schedule for Fatehabad Constituency
The Fatehabad Assembly constituency is set to hold its elections on October 5, 2024. As announced by the Election Commission of India, the voting will occur in a single phase, allowing residents to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.
Result Announcement Date
Following the elections, the results for the Fatehabad constituency will be declared on October 8, 2024. This date will mark the conclusion of the electoral process, with the winning candidates announced shortly after the counting of votes.
Candidates Contesting in 2024
A diverse array of candidates has emerged for the 2024 elections, representing major political parties. Dura Ram is contesting on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Balwan Singh Doulatpuria is the candidate from Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Kamal Bisla, and Subhash Chander Gorchhia is representing the Janata Janta Party (JJP). Additionally, Sunaina Chautala is contesting for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
Performance in the 2019 Elections
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Dura Ram from the BJP emerged victorious in the Fatehabad constituency, securing 77,369 votes. He won against Dr. Virender Siwatch from the JJP, who garnered 74,069 votes, marking a significant victory for the BJP in this region.
2014 Election Results Overview
The 2014 Assembly elections in Fatehabad saw a shift in leadership when Balwan Singh Doulatpuria of the INLD claimed victory. He defeated BJP candidate Dura Ram by a margin of 3,505 votes, receiving 60,539 votes compared to Dura Ram's 57,034 votes. This result highlighted the competitive nature of the constituency.
Conclusion
The upcoming Fatehabad Assembly elections are poised to be a closely watched event, with candidates from various parties vying for voter support. As the election date approaches, the political landscape in Haryana continues to evolve, making it essential for constituents to stay informed and engaged.
