Father And Five Others Arrested For Killing Son, Live-In Partner In Jharkhand

The reports of violence between live-in partners making headlines are not that old; however, in a new shocker, police have arrested a man, along with six others, for allegedly killing his son along with the son’s live-in partner.

Ishwar Mehta (59) and his younger son Bablu were among those arrested for the brutal murder of Ishwar's elder son Rahul Kumar (30) and his wife Puja Yadav (28) on the night of June 15-16, SP Arvind Kumar Singh said, reported PTI.

A few years ago, Rahul left his home in Korha, Hazaribag, and moved to Delhi to prepare for the civil services exam. It was there that he met Puja hailing from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who was also preparing for the UPSC exam.

Unable to tolerate the situation, Ishwar devised a sinister plan. Six months ago, he conspired with contract killers, agreeing to pay them Rs 6 lakh for the double murder. The tragic events culminated on the night of June 15-16, when Rahul and Puja were brutally murdered. Ishwar and his younger son Bablu were among those arrested for the heinous crime, as revealed by SP Arvind Kumar Singh.

The couple decided to live together in Delhi, after some time, they chose to return to Rahul's native village, Korha, about five years ago. There, they established a successful coaching center.

However, not everyone was pleased with their union. Ishwar Mehta, Rahul's father, was a moneylender in Ichak and held rigid views about caste. He was furious when Rahul returned home with Puja, who belonged to a different caste. In his rage, Ishwar demanded that Rahul kill Puja. When Rahul refused, Ishwar threatened to kill them both.

On the night of the crime, Ishwar, Bablu, and four others went to the couple's home. Ishwar killed Puja with a sword, while Bablu and the hired killers attacked Rahul, who died from multiple stab wounds. They wrapped the bodies in large towels, loaded them into their car, and took them to Parashi burning ghat in Ichak, where Ishwar burned them on funeral pyres, according to the police.

The next morning, students noticed the couple was missing and protested. The local community, furious about the crime, shunned Ishwar and his family.

During police questioning, Ishwar admitted he was angry with Rahul for returning without finishing his UPSC exams and for planning to marry Puja.

(Based on inputs from PTI)