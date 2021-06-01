हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar girl

Father of Bihar girl, who cycled 1200 km during 2020 lockdown carrying him, dies

Jyoti grabbed headlines when she rode a bicycle, carrying her ill father, all the way from Gurugram to her native village Sirhauli during the first wave of coronavirus.

Father of Bihar girl, who cycled 1200 km during 2020 lockdown carrying him, dies
File Photo

New Delhi: The father of Jyoti Paswan, who shot into the limelight as Bihar's 'Bicycle Girl', died on Monday (May 31, 2021).

Jyoti grabbed headlines when she rode a bicycle, carrying her ill father Mohan Paswan, all the way from Gurugram to her native village Sirhauli during the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mohan had not been keeping well for the last few days. 

During last year`s lockdown, when all transportation systems were shut, Jyoti decided to travel from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar on her bicycle.

She travelled close to 1,200 km in eight days to reach her village in the Darbhanga district. Her father was severely ill at that time as well.

A large number of villagers assembled at the Paswan residence and consoled Jyoti.

