Father-Son Duo Who Sold Bags On The Street Of Mumbai Now Owns A 250-Crore Company - Amazing Story Of A Family From MS Dhoni's Home State

Many people are forced to abandon their aspirations because they lack the opportunity to make them come true. But this man worked hard to ensure that he obtained what he wanted and ultimately succeeded in doing so. We are discussing High Spirit Commercial Ventures Pvt. Ltd. co-founder and MD Tushar Jain. Tushar encountered many challenges along the way to his inspirational journey, but he persevered and now leads a Rs 250 crore business that employs thousands of people.

Numerous people lost money in 1992 as a result of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta fraud. One of them was Moolchand Jain, a businessman from Jharkhand who lost every penny in the 1992 scam. Reports claimed that along with his teenage son Tushar, Moolchand Jain began selling bags on the streets of Mumbai when his family's circumstances deteriorated as a result of this scam. However, the father-son duo, with grit and perseverance, successfully launched a business called High Spirit Commercial Ventures in 2012 after working hard to advance his position. Later, his company, High Spirit Commercial Ventures, became the fourth-largest seller of bags and backpacks in India. The Rs 250 crore business has 10 regional offices dispersed across India, serving every district, and its headquarters are in Mumbai.

Jain's businesses produced between 10,000 and 20,000 bags a day in 2014 and generated about Rs 90 crore in revenue. With a daily production capacity of 30,000–35,000 units, it reached Rs 250 crore in 2017. Tushar Jain established a company in 1999 with 300 shops and relocated to Mumbai in 2002 to expand his business throughout India. 'Priority' was the name of his first internal brand. He established relationships with numerous significant clients in 2006 and gave them personalized bags. He had developed a presence in the Indian market by the year 2007. In order to do this, he opened his factory and began producing between three and four thousand bags daily. Tushar Jain introduced Traworld and Hashtag in 2017 following his sustained success. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a Bollywood star and fashion icon, has been named their brand ambassador for Traworld because of how effectively this has worked for customers.

Tushar Jain always held the view that if one pursues his goals with zeal and fervor, no significant achievement is out of reach. Tushar not only started a business but also provided thousands of people with jobs. Tushar stated in an interview that the company's goal is to reach revenue of 1000 crore during the next four to five years. Similarly, they are establishing a flagship facility in Patna, Bihar, where they expect to produce 25 lakh bags annually.