'Father Used To Say': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Rides KTM Bike To Pangong Lake In Ladakh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the famous Pangong Tso lake during his visit to the Leh-Ladakh region on a motorcycle. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi praised the beauty of the Pangong Lake, mentioning that his father Rajiv Gandhi used to say, that the lake is one of the most beautiful places in the world. As seen in the pictures, Rahul Gandhi rode the KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle for his visit the lake. He was riding an orange-black coloured bike with a convoy of all-KTM 390 ADV motorcycles.

What's praiseworthy is that fact the Congress MP and son of Sonia Gandhi wore a proper biking gear, sending the quintessential road safety message to the youth of the nation. He wore a riding gear with riding boots, helmet and even a bagpack with water to keep him hydrated during the journey.

Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake is lake immortalized in 3 Idiots movie and is a favourite place for tourists visiting the northern most state of India (not a UT). The lake spanning eastern Ladakh and West Tibet is situated at an elevation of 4,225 m (13,862 ft) and appromixately 50% of the length of the overall lake lies within Tibet in China.



Rahul Gandhi was also interacted with youth at an event in Leh during his two-day visit to Ladakh, reported ANI. This is Rahul's first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

While addressing the event Rahul Gandhi said that "India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move... The way you put Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements... Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key pots of institutional structure."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh tour has been extended till August 25, party sources said on Thursday. According to the party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake. He will also visit Kargil Memorial during his stay and will interact with the youth.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.