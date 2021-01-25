हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FAU-G India launch

FAU-G set to launch on Republic Day 2021: Check pre-registration details

FAU-G, which is due for its release on Republic Day 2021, will fill the void of the ban on PUBG Mobile gamers and will be a treat for gaming enthusiasts. It celebrates the valour of Indian soldiers and is being developed by the nCORE Games.


FAU-G Logo

New Delhi: Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), which is also seen as the Indian alternative of PUBG Mobile is set to fill the void for gamers as it gets launched on January 26, 2021. The developers have selected Republic Day to unveil the game as it is primarily based on the valours of Indian soldiers and the wars on the borders.

The pre-registration of games have started for Android users. However, it looks like the registration is only for those users running OS8, which is basically Android Oreo 8.0. nCORE Games in a tweet mentioned that the game's registration will happen only with Android OS8 users which means the games should function in phones which are bought within four years. There is no update on whether iOS users will be able to register for the games or not.

FAU-G Pre-registration live

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had earlier shared the FAU-G Anthem along with the pre-registration link.
 

The mobile game will also be available for download at Google Play Store and its pre-registrations are live at the app store. It can also be downloaded from the official website via the APK file. 

The game is developed by Bengaluru based nCORE Games headed by Dayanidhi MG and has Vishal Gondal as its investor and advisor. The launch of FAU-G comes in the aftermath of the ban on Chinese apps which included the likes of PUBG and other apps. Tencent owned PUBG was banned in September last year as part of government's strikes on apps and games on Chinese origin.  "The apps have been banned as they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said.

Ahead of its launch, it is going to face stiff competition from games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite and others which claims to have a large user base.

Tags:
FAU-G India launchFAU-GPUBG
