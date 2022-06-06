Food Corporation of India recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India will soon start the application process for FCI Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand. Reports say that the application process for several posts of Group 2, Group 3, Group 4 will begin in July. Candidates need to keep an eye on the official site recruitmentfci.in for this recruitment information. Reports say that the board will fill 4710 posts through this recruitment drive. Under this recruitment drive, 35 posts in Group 2, 2521 posts in Group 3 and 2154 of Group 4 (Chowkidar) will be filled.

FCI recruitment 2022: Eligibility

The candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment to the Food Corporation of India should have passed eighth, tenth or graduate level from a recognised board. Only then job seekers can apply here. One has to keep an eye on the food corporation of India's official website to know the details in this regard. An official notification will be announced soon.

FCI recruitment 2022: Selection Process

After applying for these posts of Food Corporation of India, the job seekers will be selected on the basis of written test, physical examination, patience test and document verification.

FCI Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment soon. Online applications for the post will be invited. Candidates should visit the official site from time to time for more details regarding recruitment.