Fearing retaliation from India after Handwara attack, Pakistan increases aerial exercise

New Delhi: Fearing a retaliatory strike from Indian forces, Pakistan has increased its aerial exercise over its territory. According to top government sources, Pakistan was already carrying out an aerial exercise about which India also had information.

The Pakistani Air Force has increased its patrols involving its mix of fighter aircraft including the F-16s and the JF-17 which are being constantly monitored by the Indian surveillance platform.

The sudden increase in the aerial activities in Pakistan can be seen as a precautionary measure against any possible retaliation from Indian side over the recent Handwara terror attack and increased violence levels in the Kashmir valley at the behest of Pakistan.

In the last few years, after major terrorist attacks, like after 2016 Uri attack and 2109 Pulwama incident, there has been retaliation by Indian armed forces. The Indian Air Force had launched an aerial attack and destroyed several terror launch pads operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the recent hardware firefight between Pakistan-backed terrorists and security forces, at least personnel were martyred while a top Lashkar commander was killed. The Handwara attack is being seen as the biggest loss of security forces in recent years.

On May 9, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video which showed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen claiming responsibility of the Handwara attack. He is also seen admitting that the Indian Army has the upper hand in the clip.

"It's a shock (Riyaz Naikoo's killing) for all of us but these sacrifices have been going on in Kashmir since long," he could be heard speaking in Urdu. He also claimed responsibility of the recent gunbattle between terrorists and security forces in Handwara.

"Mujahideens broke the back of enemy (Indian Army) in Handwara Rajwara but the enemy has an upper hand," he stated in the 52-second long clip. Zee News, however, do not vouch for the veracity of the clip.

