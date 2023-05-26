'Federalism Is A Joke...': Kejriwal Skips NITI Aayog Meet With Scathing Letter To PM Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he won't be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in Delhi. The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11. The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

"People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice?" Kejriwal wrote in the letter. "What's the point of attending NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke," the Delhi Chief Minister added.