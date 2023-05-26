topStoriesenglish2613943
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Federalism Is A Joke...': Kejriwal Skips NITI Aayog Meet With Scathing Letter To PM Modi

The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Federalism Is A Joke...': Kejriwal Skips NITI Aayog Meet With Scathing Letter To PM Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he won't be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in Delhi. The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11. The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

"People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice?" Kejriwal wrote in the letter. "What's the point of attending NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857