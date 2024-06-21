Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju on Friday hit back at Congress over claims that conventions were ignored in appointing the pro tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He added that only those unfamiliar with the system would perceive any violations.

In response to Congress's assertion that party member K Suresh, an eight-time MP, should have been appointed pro tem Speaker instead of BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rijuju pointed out that the Congress MP had a break in his term.

"I have to say it with great regret that I feel ashamed that the Congress party talks like this. First of all, they created an issue about the pro tem speaker,” Rijuju said, reported ANI.

He explained that the pro tem speaker's role is very temporary, limited to overseeing the election of the new speaker, and does not involve any business transactions.

Rijuju mentioned that Congress objected to the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has served as a Lok Sabha member for seven consecutive terms without interruption and is currently the longest-serving member.

"They took the name of Suresh Kodaikanal. His total term is 8. But his break happened in 2004 and 1998...Here, any violation of the system will be felt only by those who have not read the system and its rules. We have followed this tradition," he added.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Following the announcement, numerous Congress leaders voiced their objections, arguing that according to tradition, the longest-serving MP should be appointed as pro tem Speaker. They contended that Kodikunnil Suresh, who is beginning his eighth term as a parliamentarian, should have been given the position.

(Based on inputs from ANI)