Female constable thrashes eve teaser with shoe in Kanpur — Watch video

New Delhi: In a step that is likely to invite huge cheer by many, a youth, accused of eve-teasing schools-going girls in Kanpur, was taught a lesson by a woman constable, that too in full public-view in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. In a video that has been trending on social media, the woman cop is seen 'unstoppably' slapping the youth and later thrashing him with her shoes. Interestingly, in the 33-second long clip, the lady cop has been hitting the man not five, not ten but at least 22 times.

She is seen catching him by his collar and reprimanding him for his behaviour, with zero resistance from the youth. "Have you gone mad? Don`t you have a mother or sister at home?" the cop can be heard screaming in the video.

Watch the video that has gone viral on the internet.

The woman constable has been identified as Chanchal Chauraisa of the Anti-Romeo Squad of Bithoor police station.