Fight against coronavirus COVID-19 biggest invisible war; armed forces prepared for all contingencies: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Fight against coronavirus COVID-19 is biggest invisible war in our lifetime; a war against humanity, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (April 19). He said India is fighting coronavirus COVID-19 crisis on a war footing and all govt agencies working in close coordination.

"Expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering being used: Rajnath Singh on COVID-19," PTI quoted the Union Minister as saying. "Government directed leading DPSUs to produce medical equipment like ventilators, masks, PPEs and other equipment. Three services are strictly adhering to instructions by PMO, Health Ministry and their own medical bodies."

Rajnath said armed forces are taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing work from home to check coronavirus.

"Mandatory 14-day quarantine being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank. In case of ships, strict monitoring of sailors being undertaken; disembarkation at foreign ports authorised only in emergencies. Special precautions being taken on ships, submarines where it is difficult to strictly follow social distancing norms," he said.

"Every rank has been told to maintain contact diary on a daily basis; all collective training has been stopped," the minister said.

He said troops who have been medically validated as having no symptoms of coronavirus are being posted on borders.

The Defence Minister assured that armed forces prepared for all contingencies. "I can assure country we are prepared to defend our sovereignty from adversarial forces in all scenarios. Indian forces are dominating enemy through targeted intelligence-based strikes on their launch pads."

Speaking on the current situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir where Indian Army have neutralised several terrorists, he said, "Armed forces are eliminating infiltrators before they set foot on Indian soil."

(With PTI inputs)