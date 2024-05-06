New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Congress workers on Monday and said that this is not an ordinary election- this is a fight to save democracy and the constitution. Gandhi further hit out at BJP leaders and said they spread the ideology of hatred or division.

Congress leader shared a letter on his official microblogging site X, Gandhi addressed the letter to Congress workers and said this election is to save democracy and the constitution. "My dear fellow Congress workers, this election is no ordinary election – this is a fight to save our democracy and the Constitution," he said.

मेरे प्रिय साथी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं,



यह चुनाव कोई सामान्य चुनाव नहीं है - ये हमारे लोकतंत्र और संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है।



जब तक कांग्रेस का एक भी कार्यकर्ता सच्चाई के लिए खड़ा है, तब तक भारत में नफ़रत नहीं जीत सकती - और हम एक नहीं, करोड़ों हैं।



मिलकर लड़ेंगे, जीतेंगे और…

He further added that we are crores, we will fight together, win the election and change the country's situation. Gandhi also appreciated his party workers for standing for truth.

"As long as even a single Congress worker stands for the truth, hatred cannot win in India - and we are not one, we are crores. We will fight together, win and change the situation of the country. Jai Hind," Gandhi captioned a letter in Hindi.

While aggressing the latter party workers, Gandhi said that the greatest strength of Congress lies in the party workers. "You are brave because Congress ideology lies in your heart. You are the spinal of the party and we can not win without you," Gandhi wrote a letter in Hindi.