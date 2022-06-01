Filmmakers and their teams put forth the greatest possible effort to find the most real-like locations that you see in the films and other works. Talking of shoot locations, we have come to know that filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar is on a location hunt for his upcoming projects.

The filmmaker's social media posts validate this information. He is seen spending some time away from the blunders of city hustle and similarly narrowing on the location for his film. With the lush green vegetation, crystalline water, and clear sky, we are sure that if Navjyot Bandiwadekar uses this location in his film, it is going to be outstanding.

Speaking of how important it is to select film locations wisely, here's what the filmmaker says: "The most important thing for a film is its location and how much of it you can use for your film. Once the location is fixed and if it's not convincing enough, then the shoots are doomed." "While choosing these locations, I always give importance to the relatability quotient, like how strongly the plot of the story is synced with the location. I want my location to look different and extraordinary on-screen," Navjyot Bandiwadekar further added.

He has always concentrated on the minute details of the projects that he works on. After all, Navjyot is known for helming every piece of work with utter genuineness. And that is what makes his work more relatable and admired. Even in his previous, we could clearly see how much importance Navyjot had given to the background and location of the scene. Haven't you seen that the location of his films always intensifies the story?

The filmmaker has various projects looming over the horizon and we cannot conclude which of these locations he will use for which project. Navjyot Bandiwadekar is currently working on a bilingual (Marathi/Hindi) film that is expected to hit the screen next year.

