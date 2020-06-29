Final decision to reopen Kartarpur corridor to be taken by Centre: SGPC

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Chief Secretary Dr Roop Singh on Monday said that SGPC wants Kartarpur Sahib corridor to reopen but the final decision will be taken by the Central government and the body will abide by it.

Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

"All the Sikh pilgrims want that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor should reopen, even SGPC is of this opinion but the final decision will be taken by the Government of India as the issue deals with the health of the Indian citizens. We will abide by Centre`s decision," said Dr Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he has conveyed to India about Pakistan`s readiness to reopen the 4.7-kilometer passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Kartarpur Sahib corridor is a 4.7 kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India`s Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan`s Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Pakistan`s announcement regarding the corridor comes as the country is gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus in phases.