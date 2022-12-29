topStoriesenglish
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi AIIMS as her health improves

The Union Finance Minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi yesterday with a minor stomach infection and is said to be recovering fast. 

Dec 29, 2022

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a day after she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection. The sources said that the 63-year-old Union Finance Minister is much better now. 

 

 

The minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi yesterday with a minor stomach infection and later shifted to a private ward of the hospital. FM Sitharaman had on Saturday attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

It may be noted that the Union Government is in the process of consultations to finalise the Union Budget 2023 to be presented on February 1 next year. Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to elicit views of various sections including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry.  Next year`s budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10. 

