After 12-Hour Raid At Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s House, CBI Hints, ‘Bahut Kuch Hai’

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations on Sunday adding to over 12-Hour search operation at RG Kar Hospital’s former Principal Sandip Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others. The probing team left Ghosh’s premises with numerous documents. The anti-corruption branch of the CBI was assigned to look into alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute that occurred during the tenure of the former principal.

When questioned about the evidence, a CBI official responded to reporters, "Bahut kuch hai (There is a lot)."

The CBI team, backed by a large contingent of central forces, arrived at Ghosh's residence around 6 am. However, according to officials, they had to wait for nearly an hour and a half before he finally opened the doors.

The Court has given the CBI three weeks to file a progress report on their investigation, with a deadline set for September 17. Earlier on Sunday, CBI officials administered a polygraph test to Sanjay Roy, the arrested suspect, as part of their probe into the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The hospital financial irregularity case stems from the rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, leading to the arrest of a Kolkata Police civic volunteer.

This shocking crime sparked widespread protests from doctors and the public across the country. Following orders from the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has launched investigations into both the murder and claims of financial wrongdoing at the hospital.