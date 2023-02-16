Financial Visionary Mohit Bhargava Paves the Way for India's Cashless Future with Digirashi

New Delhi (India), February 15: In today's fast-paced world, financial stability and independence have become increasingly important for individuals to achieve their aspirations and goals. Despite advancements in digital financial services, India still remains a largely cash-reliant nation. This highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to promote digital financial services and encourage individuals to adopt cashless transactions.

Enter Mohit Bhargava, the visionary behind the brand Digirashi, who aims to empower individuals with financial autonomy and promote financial inclusivity. Bhargava's approach is based on promoting personal prosperity, which when combined, contributes to the advancement of the nation as a whole. He believes that a shift towards a cashless society is crucial for national development, as seen in most developed nations.

Digirashi, under Bhargava's leadership, will make it easier for individuals to attain financial independence through its innovative financial services. The company provides instant account opening with full KYC, available in multiple languages, and even voice-responsive for illiterate individuals. The application is user-friendly and accessible to everyone, making it a boon for small shopkeepers and merchants. By accepting payments through UPI and enabling direct payments to suppliers through the app, Digirashi shall not only make the lives of small business owners easier but will also contribute to their business growth.

Bhargava has set his sights on providing financial freedom to India's rural population, which makes up 61% of the country's citizens but lacks access to basic financial services. He is working to refine a specific credit rating engine for the mostly rural and semi-urban user base, remove bottlenecks preventing rural populations from making cashless transactions, and address the inertia of banks in the minds of the rural population.

Digirashi provides a hassle-free transaction interface and cash deposit services from the nearest merchant. Merchants are incentivized to accept digital payments by being offered commissions. Bhargava is confident that with the right support, Digirashi can help turn India into a cashless society in the next 5 to 7 years.

In conclusion, Mohit Bhargava's vision for Digirashi is to empower individuals with financial autonomy and to promote financial inclusivity. Through its innovative financial services, the brand aims to bridge the gap between individuals and financial independence and, at the same time, contribute to the nation's advancement towards a cashless society.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.