FIR against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for allegedly thrashing an MCD inspector

An FIR has been registered against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA for allegedly beating up and manhandling an inspector belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in North -West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said.

MCD inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta in his complaint said that he was carrying out some cleaning work at Lal Bagh Delhi's Azadpur area on Thursday when AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of Delhi's Model Town constituency, arrived at the spot with his supporters and tried to obstruct the official work.

Gupta said that when he objected to MLA Tripathi, he abused and thrashed him. The police received the information regarding the incident at 1:30 pm on Thursday and reached the scene of incident. The injured MCD inspector was taken to BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri, where he is currently receiving treatment.

After an initial inquiry, the police registered an FIR into the case and has launched a probe. DCP Vijayanta Garg said, "A case of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions has been registered against the MLA." 

Following the incident, officials of the MCD also staged protests against the accused MLA.

AAPAAP MLAMCDMCD inspectorAkhilesh Pati Tripathi
